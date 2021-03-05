At the Movies: “Chaos Walking,” “Raya and the Last Dragon,” and “Coming 2 America”

Movies to see? There are three.

“Chaos Walking” is the biggie, starring Spider-Man Tom Holland and Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley in the big-screen adaptation of the popular book by Patrick Ness. He did the adapting too.

It’s the future and all the women have disappeared. Plus, everyone can read each other’s minds.

Then, Ridley shows up from a planet where there might be more to come, but her thoughts can’t be heard. A bunch of guys trying to read a woman’s mind…and they’re calling this science fiction?

Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” is about a young warrior who goes on a search to find the last dragon to save humanity from the very monsters that made dragons disappear in the first place. The visuals are eye-popping, full of action, and Disney has done it again.

And finally, the sequel to “Coming to America” is here. Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are back together in “Coming 2 America,” and playing all those guys in the barbershop again too. That’s what we all really want.

It’s 30 years later, and now-king Eddie finds out he has a son from his time in Queens, so they head back to meet him. It’s on Amazon Prime, but if we line up, we may get a sequel to “Boomerang,” so let’s do it.