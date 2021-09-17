At the Movies: Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’

Every time we worry we might have just seen our last Clint Eastwood movie, we get another.

“Cry Macho” is a project that’s been hanging around since the ’70s, but Dirty Harry got it done at the age of 91. He stars in and directs the flick about a guy who agrees to help his old boss and go to Mexico to extricate his son. Sounds like the setup to classic Clint where he has to shoot his way back to the states, but there’s that other Clint: the one who road trips with young, lost souls and straightens them out – especially those who think they know what macho really is.

In this movie, Macho is the name of a rooster, by the way. And Clint plays an ex-rodeo star named Mike Milo. So close to Philo Beddoe. We’re so close to “Every Which Way But Loose” becoming a trilogy.