At the Movies: ‘C’mon C’mon’

(WTNH) — The year of black and white films continues and so does Joaquin Phoenix’s role in “C’Mon C’Mon.” He’s anything but a joker in what many are calling a career-best.

Phoenix plays a stoic, soft-spoken radio journalist traveling the country and interviewing children. It’s “out of the mouths of babes.” But when his nephew Jessie begins tagging along the job becomes a journey.

Jesse’s mom, played by Gaby Hoffmann has to tend to the lad’s father’s breakdown.

The kid lures his uncle out of his shell, one he’s lived in since before his mother’s death, and finds real comfort now that his father is battling dementia.

Yeah, this family got issues, but Jesse takes the radio project phoenix is working on to a beautiful new level.

And as we all know, radio is very, very hard work.