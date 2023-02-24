(WTNH) — You’d think something called ‘Cocaine Bear’ would be made by the ‘Sharknado’ people and destined for the SYFY channel. You’d be wrong.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks, who gave us ‘Pitch Perfect 2’ and even that underrated ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ ‘Bear’ is not only the late Ray Liotta’s final movie, it’s based on a true story! Kinda, anyway.

A duffel bag full of blow is tossed from an airplane and lands in rural Georgia, where a 500-lb. bear devours it. Then, he goes on a killing spree. Not-so-gentle Ben makes the bear from ‘The Revnant’ look like Yogi.

‘Marlowe’ is Liam Neeson’s 100th film, and the ‘Marlowe’ is the Raymond Chandler one. It’s 1939 Los Angeles and he’s hired to find the ex-lover of an heiress who is an ex for a reason. Directed by Neil ‘The Crying Game’ Jordan, you don’t have to go far for The Noir.