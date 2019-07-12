At the Movies- “Crawl” and “Stuber”

(WTNH)– What’s summer without at least one movie with something very hungry in the water?

‘Crawl’ is just that and it’s a gator – several, actually. It’s produced by Sam ‘The Evil Dead’ Raimi, also directed the first three spider-man movies, so he’s got the scares and CGI down.

A massive hurricane bashes Florida and a daughter, played by ‘Maze Runner’ star Kaya Scodelario, ignores evacuation orders to race home and save her injured father, only for the two of them to take on said gators. Funny – I’m the only thing my daughter ignores.

Then there’s ‘Stuber,’ a Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanijani buddy comedy. Bautista’s brought the laughs in the ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ movies, and Kumail in ‘The Big Sick,’ so count on plenty here.

Kumail is an Uber driver named Stu – wait…get it?…and his car gets hijacked by Detective Bautista who is after a sadistic terrorist. The old days of just kicking the driver out of the car are over I guess.

‘Crawl’ is rated R and ‘Stuber’ rated PG-13.