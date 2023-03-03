Conn. (WTNH) — Apollo’s kid is back. We got Adonis Creed, we got Drago’s son, I don’t know why we can’t get Mickey’s grandson.

‘Creed 3’ is Rocky-free, with Michael B. Jordan taking over as director. Drago’s son is back too, even if Rocky Balboa isn’t. So is Creed’s childhood friend Damian, played by a fierce Jonathan Majors. He went to jail as a kid and didn’t rat on Creed, who was there too, and sat in a cell watching him live the live he believes was meant for him.

So he’s going to take it — in the ring.

There’s ‘Operation Fortune’ too. Jason Statham plays Orson Fortune, one of the best movie names maybe in history. He’s a spy tracking down a new weapon the Ukrainian mob has, with the help of a movie star. With Aubrey Plaza and Hugh Grant along for the ride, there’s plenty of those on hand. And maybe a Fortune franchise too.