(WTNH) – The Rock and Kevin Hart clearly like working together, as they’ve teamed up once again. Well, their voices have, anyway.

Hart and the Rock have teamed up in the new superhero (pet) film, ‘DC League of Super Pets’. In this movie, the Justice League is captured by bad guys, so it’s up to Krypto to save the day. Krypto is Superman’s trusted doggy sidekick, who’s played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Kevin Hart plays Batman’s dog, Ace.

Some of the other voices featured in this movie include John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon, and even Keanu Reeves. Hopefully, this may indicate a Duke Nuke ‘Em spin-off.

Speaking of Krasinski, his former co-star from ‘The Office’, BJ Novak, makes his debut in the director’s chair for ‘Vengeance’.

Novak is also the star of the film, playing a New York podcaster who travels to Texas to investigate the death of a former flame. Ashton Kutcher co-stars in this one, playing a character he said was inspired by Boss Hogg.

If you don’t know who Hogg is, this segment may not be for you.