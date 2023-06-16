NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Despite all the drama in Ezra Miller’s real life, he brings a lot of laughs as Barry Allen, aka the Flash. His Flash is as flaky as he is fast in the DCU. Actually, there are a couple of Flashes in ‘The Flash’ and a few Batmans too. Or is it Batmen?

Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton put their cowls back on for this eagerly anticipated flick, which even has Michael Shannon playing general zod again. Yes, it’s another multiverse situation, thanks to Barry traveling back in time to prevent his mother’s death. Worlds collide as a result. Expect a whole lotta action and a whole lotta cameos. Maybe even Burt Ward!

‘Elemental’ could give it a run for its money, though. Pixar does it again with this animated flick where fire, water, earth, and air all live together and realize how much they actually have in common. It’s actually Pixar’s first rom-com, with a fire girl falling for a water dude. He doesn’t sound good for her.

I’m Vinnie Penn, and I’m in your movie seat!