At The Movies: ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ and ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

“Dear Evan Hansen” goes from the broadway scene to the silver screen. Ben Platt’s here, the guy who won a Tony playing the title character. His mom is played by Julianne Moore, and Amy Adams is here too, along with all those great songs.

Evan is a kid whose therapist wants him to write letters to himself every day, and when one gets in another lost boy’s hands, our author finds himself in a mess that goes from bad to worse. It’s a beautiful show, and some of that just has to make it into the film adaptation, despite what critics are saying.

And see “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”. If only for Jessica Chastain’s complete transformation into the late televangelist. There’s a lot of heart there and even more mascara.