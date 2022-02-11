(WTNH) — ‘Death on the Nile’ sees Director Kenneth Branaugh moving on from the Best Picture nominee ‘Belfast’ to another Agatha Christie Mystery.

He’s in front of the camera here too. A vacationing passenger-slash-pi determined to solve the murder that’s taken place on board. Make that murders. Is it Gal Gadot? Russell Brand? Annette Bening?

Branagh’s other Christie adaptation, ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ paved the way for this visually stunning whodunit, with the riverboat steamer they’re all on center stage. The only thing missing is an Angela Lansbury cameo.

There’s also ‘Marry Me.’ Despite the title, this is not a horror movie. It’s a rom-com with no less than J-Lo and Owen Wilson to save this Valentine’s Day. She’s a pop-star cheated on in plain sight and he’s the average joe plucked from a crowd for a stunt wedding.

True love is right under their noses. Wilson crashed his own wedding!