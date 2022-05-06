(WTNH) – It’s here! ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.’ No, it’s not a Fauci biopic, it’s more from mighty Marvel, much more.

Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch is back as the sorcerer supreme, created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, the guys who gave us Spiderman. Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch is also along for the ride, but they don’t look to do much fighting, side by side anyway, in this Sam Raimi directed installment.

Picking up where both Spiderman No Way Home and tv’s Wandavision left off, this is the MCU’s first legit horror movie.

It begins with Strange attending his ex-love’s wedding, Rachel McAdams returning, but outside all hell quite literally breaks loose. It never stops from there. There are cameos aplenty and you should know by now to sit through the credits.