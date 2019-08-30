At the Movies – “Don’t Let Go” and “The Peanut Butter Falcon”

(WTNH)– “Don’t Let Go” is the story of a police detective whose brother comes up short in enough ways to make him really step up in the uncle department. When baby bro forgets to pick up his own daughter, unc is really ticked.

Ashley is played by Storm Reid, who’s got a heck of a resume already: “12 Years A Slave,” “A Wrinkle In Time,” and HBO’s new hit “Euphoria” among them.

He and the little girl spend an unplanned lunch doodling on the same napkin and he drops her at home, only to later get a frantic call from her. He flies to the house only to find the whole family killed. But get this: not long after he gets a call…from Ashley. Is it a ghost? A bad episode of “Impractical Jokers”? It’s quite the twist is what it is. This supernatural thriller has shades of Jordan Peele and M. Night Shamalan.

There’s also “The Peanut Butter Falcon” which sounds like a live action Disney comedy from the 70’s starring Tim Conway and Don Knotts. It’s not. Dakota Johnson, Thomas Haden Church and a breakout turn by Zack Gottsagen make this one a trip. Zack is 22, has down syndrome, and wants to be a wrestler. Period. His idol? the hilarious Haden Church, from HBO’s “Divorce,” whose wrestling persona is “The Saltwater Redneck”.

Ultimately a road trip flick, Zack finds out his idol isn’t even a wrestler anymore, and hasn’t been for years. He’s just been watching old videos. but that doesn’t mean he won’t achieve his dream of entering the ring.

It’s rated PG-13 and “Don’t Let Go” is rated R.