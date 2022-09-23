(WTNH) — ‘Don’t Worry Harry’ (or as we all know it, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’) opens this weekend in theaters!

Harry Styles is getting an incredible amount of press from this film. He stars alongside powerhouse actress Florence Pugh in director Olivia Wilde’s film.

In the movie, Styles is married to Pugh, it’s the 1950s, and they live in a town called Victory, where things just don’t seem quite right to Pugh. Styles’ character works for the Victory Project, and soon enough, Pugh starts asking questions she shouldn’t be.

Like, for example, what exactly is watermelon sugar, Harry? We’re dying to know.

Another highly anticipated film, ‘Blonde’, opens in theaters before landing on Netflix in the coming weeks. Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe, and yes, it’s something we all desperately need to see on a big screen.

Armas takes on the interesting challenge of not only playing Marilyn but the version of Marilyn before she hit the stage: Norma Jean Baker.

The movie is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel about Marilyn, and it’s a tour de force for Armas.

It’s also about two hours and 45 minutes long, so be prepared!