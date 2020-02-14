At the Movies: “Downhill,” “Fantasy Island,” and “Sonic the Hedgehog”

(WTNH) — Will Ferrell and Julia Louis Dreyfus. Need I say more? Okay. In “Downhill” they’re a couple with two kids on a skiing vacation and when an avalanche barrels towards them dad up and runs. Then comes back for his phone and runs again, and the avalanche stops short. Now he has some explaining to do. That won’t start some Valentine’s Day arguments at all!

Also, the big screen adaptation of the hit ABC series “Fantasy Island”, with Michael Pena doing his best Ricardo Montalban as Mr. Roarke. But this is a Blumhouse Fantasy Island – who gave us “Get Out,” “Paranormal Activity” and “Happy Death Day” – so expect some very legit scares.

One guest wants revenge on a high school bully, but definitely not the kind served up. If there was a tattoo he’d be yelling ‘the pain the pain’ – sadly, Mr. Roarke’s sidekick didn’t make the cut. But producers have hinted at him in a sequel if there is one.

And for gamers of all ages, “Sonic the Hedgehog.” From video game, cartoon and comic book to silver screen, Sega’s superfast Sonic has his CGI polished and Jim Carrey as the bad guy. Hey, at least it prevented Carrey from painting for a while.

Sonic’s rated PG, “Fantasy Island” is PG-13 and “Downhill” is rated R.