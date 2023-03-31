(WTNH) — What’s at the movies this week?

‘The Fast and the Furious’ meets ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.’ Heck, it even stars Michelle Rodriguez, one of the stars of the former. ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ also stars Chris Pine, ‘Bridgerton’s’ Rege-Jean Page, and even Hugh Grant.

Based on the popular game, it’s the latest — and hoping for the greatest — entry in the film series, with this misfit crew on a quest for a long relic. They’re either not the only ones, or someone who doesn’t want them to get it.

‘A Thousand and One’ is a drama about a mom fresh out of Rikers who kidnaps her son from the foster care he wound up in, and it’s not them against the world — it’s them against a 1993 New York City.

Special nod to ‘Spinning Gold,’ a movie about Casablanca records, ’70s vinyl with names from KISS to Donna Summer on it. Founder Bogart is played by a phenomenal Jeremy Jordan, who plays the Shubert in June.