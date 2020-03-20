At the Movies: “Emma” and “The Hunt”

(WTNH) — Theaters may be closed but that doesn’t mean we can’t be ‘at the movies.’ Heck, some people are more than ever! Universal Studios is making it easier by putting features headed to the big screen to the screen in your living room this weekend.

There’s “The Hunt,” two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank’s latest, with Emma Roberts and “Glow” and “Nurse Betty” star Betty Gilpin. It’s Blumhouse, which keeps churning out the creepy content. Here, a dozen people wake up to find themselves at a place only known as Manor House, where they discover they’re all literally being hunted. The opposite of manners, really. But one of them’s got more spunk than the hunters anticipated.

“Emma” brings Jane Austen to the screen yet again, this time with “Split” and “Glass” star Anya Taylor-Joy as the title character, who just can’t resist butting into her friends’ love-lives. With a veteran rock video director at the helm who says he combined Austen with a little John Hughes, “Emma” is a gem.

We’ve also got Disney+ to thank for upping the release of “Frozen 2” three months for all us shut-ins. After all, we are ‘into the unknown.’