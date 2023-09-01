(WTNH) – I don’t know how my man, once living so modestly and where he could just blend while quietly serving up local justice, wound up living in beautiful Southern Italy. But that’s where Denzel Washington’s “Equalizer” is in this third and final film, directed once again by his “Training Day” director Anthony Fuqua.

The reunions don’t end there. His “Man on Fire” co-star Dakota Fanning is back by his side, but not as a little girl who needs saving anymore. She’s a young CIA operative helping him as he takes on the mob, splitting skills in vineyards and dispensing philosophy. McCall has always been a kick-butt confucious.

“Bottoms” is a dark high school flick that could be this generation’s “Heathers”. Two unpopular girls, one of them is Sydney from TV’s “The Bear”, start a fight club, but it doesn’t end there.

They start the club to hook up with cheerleaders. When I was in high school, we called that the hockey team.