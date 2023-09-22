(WTNH) – It’s been ten years since this motley crew saved the day, and at that time Harrison Ford, Kelsey Grammer, Mel Gibson and Schwarzenegger joined the fun. This time, Jet Li didn’t even return, but Megan Fox and 50 Cent have joined “Expend4bles”

This fourth go around of one of three huge Stallone franchised finds the crew taking on Russia, with Terry Crews returning and of course Jason Statham as Lee Christmas. Seriously that’s his name.

Speaking of casts: Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Shailene Woodley, Seth Rogen and Sebastian Stan. “Dumb Money” is “The Big Short” for gamers. The movie is about the Gamestop short squeeze of 2021 when a motley crew of investors banded together against two hedge funds that bet Gamestop’s share would fall.

Directed by the guy who gave us “I, Tonya” and “Cruella”, this all went down during COVID when people were gaming a whole lot. Fortnite was all night at my house.