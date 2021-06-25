At the Movies: ‘F9: the Fast Saga’

The latest Fast & Furious installment: “F9” (AKA: “F9: The Fast Saga” or “Fast & Furious 9”) is finally here.

John Cena’s in, The Rock is out. Just like in wrestling.

Vin Diesel is back, and Cena plays a brother we didn’t know Dom Toretto had for twenty years. Do they look alike? Do they really have to?

This is the fast and the furious, where cars quite literally fly, especially in this latest outing. Justin Lin is still behind the camera, and it’s still all about family for Toretto, and that includes one member they all thought they lost years ago. It also includes Dom’s son, little Brian, named after the late Paul Walker, with who Diesel started this whole thing.

Being a dad, Dom’s trying to lay low and stay out of trouble. But news that villain Charlize Theron is still hacking away, and with Dom’s own brother by her side, makes him get into gear. Which one will cry “uncle?” I think we all know.