At the Movies – “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

(WTNH)– This weekend ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.’ That’s actually the full title.

A little masterpiece theater-y, no? It’s the long-awaited spin-off of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jason Statham‘s ‘Fast & Furious’ characters, ‘Hobbs and Shaw.’

Sure, they sound like a comic strip from the Sunday funnies or an 80’s primetime detective series, but the oddest thing actually is that the Rock’s character, lawman Luke Hobbs, was introduced in the fifth ‘Fast and Furious’ movie and Statham’s mercenary, Deckard Shaw, as the villain in the installment after that. Their on-screen comedic rapport tickled enough Hollywood suits for a round of ‘hey, how bout a movie with just these two?’ And here we are.

The two don’t like each other. Never have. So they don’t like the CIA forcing them to work together either. But when Shaw realizes his sister is involved he’s all in. She’s carrying a programmable bio virus in her body and being hunted by a genetically enhanced bad guy who likes to refer to himself as black superman. That’d be Idris Elba, having fun with the role.

The whole thing is helmed by a former ‘John Wick’ and ‘Deadpool director so the action sequences are top-notch. But it’s the comedy – and the cameos – that’s got everyone talking.

‘Hobbs and Shaw’ is rated PG-13.