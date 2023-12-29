NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Vinnie Penn is in your movie seat with a look at “Ferrari” and “The Color Purple.”

One of my favorite directors and one of my favorite actors. Not necessarily one of my favorite cars, but I doubt we’re ever going to get a movie called “Plymouth Scamp.” Michael Mann directs Adam Driver and a standout Penelope Cruz in “Ferrari.” Set in 1957, they’re a married couple whose marriage is falling apart, plus they’ve just buried a son. Sports cars usually cause divorces – here, it saves one. He has a mistress, played by Shailene Woodley, and they have a child together. However, Enzo remained married to his wife until she died in 1978 and saved his company from ruin by rolling his icy dice on a 1,000-mile race across Italy.

“The Color Purple” went from a novel to a Steven Spielberg movie to a Broadway musical and now a movie musical. Spielberg produces, as does Oprah, who starred in his original version, and even Quincy Jones is in on this. It stars Fantasia, the winner of the third season of American Idol. Idol’s Jennifer Hudson got her Oscar. I see a Chris Daughtry “The King and I”/Yul Brynner flick coming.