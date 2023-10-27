It’s been a minute since we’ve seen Josh Hutcherson, and it’s been ten years since a video game changed the game. It now gets the big screen treatment. “Five Nights at Freddy’s” sees Hutcherson playing a security guard at a pizza joint – because they need security guards – and it’s one where the life-size animatronic mascots in Freddy’s come to life every night after midnight and kill anyone who’s still there.

I’d like to see the next “Toy Story” go in this direction. The scares are actually legit, perfect for Halloween, and we haven’t seen ‘Scream’ star Matthew Lillard, also in the film, in a minute either.

It takes a minute for what happens in “Anatomy of a Fall” to happen, but what did happen? Did Sandra’s husband fall from the attic where he was working? Or did his writer-wife push him? The only witness? Their blind son. Sandra Hewler plays Sandra, and the Oscar rumbling has already begun.

The film won the coveted Palme d’Or. Sandra spends the film trying to prove her innocence, both brilliant courtroom drama and dissection of marriage at once. I wonder if him jumping is ever mentioned as a possibility.