At the Movies: ‘Free Guy’ and ‘Respect’

Ryan Reynolds “Free Guy”– Its release date got moved many times, and now it’s actually happening!

The always funny Reynolds plays a happy-go-lucky bank teller who’s really a background player in a video game. But he doesn’t know that. The game’s creators are angry at being cheated out of profits, so the game gets real violent real fast.

And Jennifer Hudson best make room on that mantle for Oscar #2. In “Respect”, she plays the pipes behind that anthem, Aretha Franklin. The movie delves into all the drama that led up to the song, and Hudson reminds them she’s got the dramatic chops too. Respect indeed.