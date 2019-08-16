At the movies – ‘Good Boys,’ ’47 Meters Down: Uncaged’ and ‘Blinded By The Light’

(WTNH)– Five – count ’em five – new movies to choose from. I’ve only got time for two. OK, maybe three.

First: “Good Boys.” It’s “American Pie” meets “Superbad” – with the “Superbad” making sense, since Seth Rogen is a producer. Catch is, this comedy is about girl-crazy sixth graders, not high schoolers.

Jacob Tremblay, star of “Wonder” and “Room,” and his two best buds use hid dad’s drone to spy on the high school girl next door, lose it, and while getting it back hit a frat party, cross a freeway and much more. The language earns it the R-rating and it sure is funny, but sidekick “Thor,” played by newcomer Brady Noon, is no McLovin.

There’s also “47 Meters Down: Uncaged,” sequel to a 2017 Mandy Moore movie without Mandy Moore – and she survived that first shark attack flick. The sequel looks to upstage the first movie, which this time involves a group of young girls trapped underwater – not just a pair of sisters.

You know what that means: higher body count. among the stars: Jamie Foxx’s daughter and one of Stallone’s kids.

And the birds are still angry in “Angry Birds 2,” but the one I’m looking forward to: “Blinded By The Light.” A Pakistani teen growing up in England in 1987 is introduced to the music of Springsteen.

Despite his strict father not wanting his head in the clouds, the boss’s lyrics lead him to a dream he’s been dodging. in other words, he’s no longer dancing in the dark.

That and “47 Meters” are rated PG-13.