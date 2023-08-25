(WTNH) – What do you get when you put Harper from “Stranger Things” with a Spice Girl and a Pirate of the Caribbean? “Gran Turismo”.

David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, and Ginger Spice herself, Geri Halliwell, star in the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a teenage gamer who was so good at car-racing games that he became a real-life professional race car driver.

Bloom plays a marketing executive who came up with the idea: Top gamers across the country train to race for Nissan. It’s exciting stuff, and despite his father’s concerns, Mardenborough knows if you ain’t first, you’re last.

As for “Golda”, Helen Mirren angles for another Oscar playing the Prime Minister to Liex Schreiber’s Henry Kissinger. Not a true biopic, it focuses on 1973’s Yom Kippur War, which lasted 19 days. Mirren is unrecognizable as Meir. Schreiber looks just like Ray Donovan.