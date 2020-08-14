At the Movies: “Greenland” and “Power Pill”

“Greenland” is a nail-biter that actually seems like the only way this year can possibly end.

Starring Gerard Butler and Deadpool’s Morena Baccarin, a neighborhood in Florida is casually watching the news of a comet fragment heading towards Earth. They’ve even named it: Clark. Rolls off the tongue easier than Isaias (Pronounced: e-sah-ee-us). But Clark totally takes out the next town over. There are more fragments coming. Bigger ones.

As people race to find shelter they’re prepared to take on anyone who gets in their way. With a dash of “War of the Worlds” and brought to you by the producers of “John Wick” and “Clash of the Titans,” you might want the power back off!

And on Netflix, it’s “Power Pill” starring Oscar winner Jamie Foxx along with Joseph Gordon Levitt. A mysterious pill hits New Orleans streets – take one and you’ve got superpowers for five minutes. The catch is, you don’t know what yours might be: bulletproof skin, turn invisible, fly – you name it. Not your typical superhero movie for a not your typical year.