At the Movies: “Gretel and Hansel” and “The Rhythm Section”

(WTNH) — A scary take on an already scary classic this weekend: “Hansel and Gretel”…Actually, we mean “Gretel and Hansel.”

Director Oz Perkins is a former actor, this is only his second time directing. Will “Clyde and Bonnie” be his next film? Probably not.

To be fair, Gretel is the older sibling, and the one who saves the day when it comes to the cannibal witch she and her brother meet in the woods. Sophia Lillis plays Gretel, who was seen recently in “IT: Chapter Two,” Lillis knows scary. But this witch rivals Pennywise in the spooky department.

And then there’s Lively. Blake, that is. Kicking butt and caring little about names in “The Rhythm Section,” a movie that sounds like it’s about saving arts programs in public schools. But it’s about Lively’s character losing her family in a plane crash that wasn’t the accident she’s told it is. Next up: punish who’s responsible. The fight scenes are so fast and furious you’d think it was one of those movies, and lively even wound up in the hospital during the shoot from one of her punches connecting with co-star Jude Law.

“The Rhythm Section” is rated R (for revenge) and “Gretel and Hansel” is PG-13.