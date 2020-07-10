At the Movies: “Greyhound” and “The Old Guard”

This weekend yet again we give thanks for Hanks. Tom is at it again in the nautical thriller “Greyhound,” now on Apple TV.

Set during WWII, he plays the captain of a ship escorting a fleet of ships, and they’ve got German U-boats to contend with. One ship in his convoy is on fire and another about to be attacked by a U-boat at the same time.

Which does the captain attempt to save? These are the split-second decisions these men had to make, and this is a guy who says grace before his coffee every morning. Ya know, Tom Hanks probably does the same.

The two-time Oscar winner even wrote the screenplay for “Greyhound.” Still hard to believe it all started with the TV show “Bosom Buddies,” isn’t it?

Then there’s Charlize Theron getting her action hero on again in “The Old Guard,” now on Netflix. With “Atomic Blonde” a hit and “Mad Max” a franchise again, she might just have another on her hands here. The Oscar winner plays ax-wielding Andy, leader of a group of immortal warriors, including Kiki Layne, seen recently in “If Beale street could talk.”

Layne plays a marine who can get her throat slit and come back to life in minutes and kill who just killed her. She doesn’t want to live forever though, and struggles with it, missing her family.