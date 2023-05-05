(WTNH) — All good things must come to an end — such is the case with Starlord, Groot, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Drax, Mantis — AKA the “Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3.”

Nothing better happen to Rocket; voiced by Bradley Cooper, he’s central to this Motley Crew’s final battle in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They’re adjusting a new life, a quasi-retirement, when Rocket’s past resurfaces, forcing Chris Pratt’s Starlord to lead them on one final mission.

Look out for the debut of Adam Warlock and Springsteen on the latest soundtrack. Or maybe your favorite superhero is Celine Dion. She’s not just on the soundtrack, but has a role in “Love Again,” a rom-com starring Priyanka Chopra. She plays someone texting an ex, but it’s not his number anymore — it’s a new guy’s.

It’s perfect for those looking for a love story, even though Starlord’s and Gamora’s is one for all time.