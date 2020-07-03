At the Movies: “Hamilton” and “Desperados”

Broadway’s still dark, and Lin Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” movie now won’t be hitting movie theaters until next summer – put off an entire year. But this Fourth of July weekend you can see another little show he did: “Hamilton” captured live on Broadway.

See Alexander Hamilton lead the charge against the British, see him help create the compromise of 1790, see him rap. Hey, it won a Tony for best musical and even a Pulitzer. Catch the award-winning show now on Disney+. I was hoping it would pave the way for a musical about James Polk, but I haven’t heard anything yet.

There’s also the comedy “Desperados,” available on Netflix. It’s about a woman really blasting a guy with an email – she thinks he ghosted her, but then gets a message from him. He was in a bad accident in Mexico and his phone is back at the resort.

Her solution? Fly to Mexico with the two ride or dies that helped write the fairly insulting email to delete it before he sees it. It’s basically an episode of Seinfeld, with SNL’s Nasim Pedrad as George. The love interest is played by Robbie Amell, currently on Amazon Prime in the series “Upload.”