(WTNH) — Is it based on a theme park ride of a 2003 Eddie Murphy flick?

Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis leads a monster cast in “Haunted Mansion” — Danny Devito, Owen Wilson, Lakeith Stanfield, and even another Oscar winner, Jared Leto. A mom and her son move in to the place, realize it’s haunted, and hire a priest, psychic, and a former paranormal investigator. When they’re former, that’s not a good sign.

For real scares, like not sleeping at night scares, it’s “Talk to Me,” made by twin brothers who are huge on YouTube. A24 snapped it up and it’s being called the “scariest movie of the year.” A group of friends play a game with an embalmed hand that you have to hold and it conjures spirits. They’ll regret picking it over the ouija board by the time the night is done.

Special nod to “Theater Camp,” the comedy about an upstate New York song-and-dance summer staple is a winner, with the founder falling into a coma and her clueless brother having to take over for the season. It’s directed by and starring Molly Gordon — Claire from the hit series “The Bear.”