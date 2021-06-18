At the Movies: ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’, ‘Luca’, and ‘The Sparks Brothers’

Was anyone waiting on a sequel to “The Hitman’s Bodyguard”? It’s here, known as “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”. It is Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson together — They could remake “Ishtar” and get a sequel.

This time, it’s the hitman’s wife, and she’s played by Salma Hayek. Reynolds, the has-been bodyguard, still has anxiety and his therapist tells him he needs a vacation. That vacation turns into him and Jackson saving all of Europe.

Disney and Pixar give us “Luca”. Set in Italy, a little girl befriends two boys for the best summer ever, except the boys are also sea creatures, and that can’t get out. It’s a story about friendship, and from the makers of ‘Coco” and “Inside Out”, there’s gonna be some crying.

Then there’s Edgar Wright’s “The Sparks Brothers”. The “AntMan” and “Baby Driver” director serves up a documentary about the most influential band you’ve never heard of. Twenty-five albums; the Beatles were fans, and they’re still around! A Bay City rollers documentary has to be coming.