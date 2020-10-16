At the Movies: “Honest Thief,” “Two Hearts,” and “The Trial of the Chicago Seven”

His latest ‘you picked the wrong guy’ movie, “Honest Thief” finds him playing a former marine who’s now a bank robber. Who else could play that?

Now in love, he wants to go straight, including a confession to the feds. But our honest thief gives it to a crooked one. Now, he and his girl are on the run, but as we all know, Liam Neeson doesn’t run for long.

Looking for a love story? There’s “Two Hearts.” Teen heartthrob Jacob Elordi, from the Netflix “Kissing Booth” movies, stars as a college student with a case of love at first sight. But two hearts is about two couples, and the other storyline takes place in the ’70s. So it’s technically four hearts. And our ’70s lovestruck man is Jorge Bacardi, based on the real-life Bacardi of Bacardi rum fame, so look for some product placement.

Speaking of the ’70s, for you streamers, there’s Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago Seven,” starring heavyweights Michael Keaton, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne and even Borat himself, Sascha Baron Cohen. As a chapter in American history still talked about, it will easily get seven nominations, come award season.