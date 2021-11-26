At the Movies: ‘House of Gucci’ and ‘Encanto’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Pacino, Gaga, Driver, Leto.

“House of Gucci” is star-studded, literally and figuratively. Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiano, who romances her way into the fold by way of Adam Driver’s Maurizio. She wants in so bad, she’ll kill her way in, and plots to do just that.

Director Ridley Scott is a long way from “Blade Runner’ and “Gladiator,” but ever closer to an Oscar win. The make-up artist is a shoo-in because Jared Leto was more recognizable when he played the Joker.

“Encanto” is an animated musical with songs by Lin Manuel Miranda. That’s really all a lot of us need to know. For the rest of you, it’s about a family where everyone has a special power except for one child. And that one child will be who saves them all. It’s my life story!