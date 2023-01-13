Conn. (WTNH) — ‘House Party’ without Kid ‘N Play? If you can get Bill and Ted back, especially when one of them is now also John Wick — can’t wait for that next one — you should be able to get these two.

Turns out they turn up in a cameo. The heavy-lifting in this remake of the 1990 hit comedy is done by heavy hitters. Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole – guys more accustomed to drama or action. But the house party is on, and at Lebron James’ house, who’s there playing himself. It’s obviously a mansion. Should really be a ‘Mansion Party.’

Speaking of titles, how about ‘Plane?’ That’s it: ‘Plane.’ It involves one transporting a murderer that goes down on an island where a militia has taken over, and that murderer just might come in handy now. He’s played by TV’s Luke Cage, Mike Colter. If it flies, get ready for the sequel ‘Train’ and then ‘Automobile.’