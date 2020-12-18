At the Movies: “Hunter” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

After 20 years of “Resident Evil” movies, Milla Jovovich looks to be ready for another franchise with “Monster Hunter,” or is it the other way? Doesn’t matter.

“Hunter” is a big, bloated action spectacle just in time for a gamer’s Christmas. And we say gamer because it’s all based on a popular video game.

An elite military force, led by Jovovich, falls through a portal into a world full of giant monsters. They befriend one and take on all the rest.

On Netflix, it’s August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

This story stays with you, with Viola Days as the Mother of the Blues and the Late Chadwick Boseman in his final role as a horn player big on stealing thunder, but Ma won’t be having that.