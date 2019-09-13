At the Movies: ‘Hustlers’ and ‘The Goldfinch’

(WTNH) — Hustle to a theater near you for “Hustlers.” Critics say Jennifer Lopez hasn’t been this good since “Out of sight” with George Clooney.

Vinnie recommends they watch “Monster in Law” again. But J-Lo does slay as Ramona, a dancer at a Manhattan strip club circa 2007. She works the pole as well as she does the rich men who frequent the joint, and I do mean work. Taking several of the younger dancers under her wing to learn the ins and outs of the dancer life, she also teaches them to fleece the wealthy.

The scam actually happened, detailed on the pages of New York Magazine. Go figure – J-Lo’s love does cost a thing.

There’s also “The Goldfinch,” based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel of the same name. Baby Driver’s Ansel Elgort plays a young man plagued by his mother’s death in a museum bombing, to the point of stealing a painting she loved from the rubble.

“Stranger Things” and “IT Chapter 2” star Finn Wolfhard co-stars alongside with no less than Nicole Kidman. Beautifully shot by a 14-time Oscar nominee, it comes in almost as long as “IT” 2 – two and a half hours.

Try not to flinch at “The Goldfinch.” Both movies are rated R.