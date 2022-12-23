(WTNH) – How will you know Naomi Ackie is any good as Whitney Houston? Save all your love, but spend the money to see ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody.’

Houston gets the biopic treatment with one of the makers of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ on the job. The greatest love of all is given to the late singer, but the truth too.

So, you’ll have to exhale at times. It’s an authorized bio, so Bobby Brown might be nervous. She will always love him, and we’ll see where broken hearts go.

‘Puss in Boots: The Final Wish’ is for the kids! Antonio Banderas’ swashbuckling cat gets a sequel, while Donkey still hasn’t even gotten his spin-off. He’s only got one life left in all his nine.

Nail-biting stuff with Olivia Colman and Florence Pugh joining the cast.

What if ‘The Great Gatsby’ and ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ had a baby? That’s pretty much what ‘Babylon’ is. Tobey Maguire and Margo Kiddie included. Just add Brad Pitt.