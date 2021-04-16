At the Movies: “In the Earth” and “Monday”

A movie about a pandemic during a pandemic. Not the first, but maybe the best; it’s definitely the scariest.

“In the Earth” stars “Game of Thrones” Joel Fry and is directed by horror pro, Ben Wheatley. It’s a horror movie about a scientist and a park scout in the woods searching for a cure to a virus, and the forest appears to be coming to life.

It’s jumping in your seat stuff. Ellora Torchia from the hit movie “Midsommar” is excellent as the scout who knows these woods. Or did anyway. It’s like Canteen Boy to the rescue!

Speaking of heroes, the Winter Soldier himself, Sebastian Stan, stars in “Monday”. This is everything you want in a love story.

Exotic locale: Greece.

Cool guy: Stan plays a deejay.

Beautiful blonde: Chloe.

She’s a gal who wakes up on a beach with him one Saturday morning, only for the two of them to immediately start dreading Monday. I can relate.