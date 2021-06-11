At the Movies: “In the Heights” and “Peter Rabbit 2”

The last time a hit Broadway musical was made into a movie was “Cats”. Just saying. But here comes “In the Heights”, featuring Lin Manuel Miranda. Why wouldn’t it? This was his big musical before “Hamilton”.

The heights in question: Washington. There are lots of stories going on. That means a lot of songs. Great ones too. The big story is one character’s love of his neighborhood but nagging dream of buying and restoring his father’s beachfront bar in the Dominican Republic.

“Crazy Rich Asians” director John Chu makes it look like these folks are dancing out of the screen. Movie theaters are going to come alive.

For the kids, there’s “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”, with Beatrix Potter’s character adjusting to his new life after the first movie’s wedding ending. In a clever twist, he’s aware of the children’s books and doesn’t like his depiction. Good premise for a revenge movie, but this way is cool too.