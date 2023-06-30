(WTNH) — It’s been 15 years since we last saw a hero born all the way back in 1981 for the fourth installment: “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” which even had parts filmed in New Haven.

Now, Indiana Jones is all about “The Dial of Destiny” in this fifth and final movie.

Harrison Ford is back in glorious action — whip in hand — with his god-daughter by his side., played by “Fleabag’s” Phoebe Waller Bridges.

Spielberg vacated the director’s chair, but no less than James Mangold then sat in it — the director of “Logan.”

Cameos abound — maybe even a short round — and I’d love to see Indy take-on a giant snake for his final derring-do.