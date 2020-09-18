At the Movies: “Infidel” and “Antebellum”

A tense movie for tense times. “Infidel” stars Jim Caviezel from the CBS series “Person of Interest” and, heck, he played Jesus in “The Passion of the Christ.”

He’s a journalist invited to speak in Iran but then not exactly allowed to leave. The fact is, he’s kidnapped and put on trial for phony spying charges. When the American government refuses to get involved, his wife is off to get him herself.

It poses quite a question: what’s scarier – an armed soldier or a ticked off wife whose husband been out longer than he said he would be?

Or you can stream on with “Antebellum.”

From the producers of “Get Out” and “Us,” it sure strikes the same creepy tone. It stars Janelle Monae as a writer too – and she also gets abducted. Kinda.

She mysteriously finds herself back in the antebellum time period, on a 19th-century plantation, and has to free herself and the others held there and bring them back to today.

If the fam is looking for chills, tell them, “Antebellum.”