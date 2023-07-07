(WTNH) — Considering their childhoods, which weren’t all cartoons and cereal, the Lambert kids turned out just fine.

Dalton Lambert is off to an Ivy League school at the start of the fifth “Insidious” movie. Patrick Wilson is back as dad, and this time, directing too. The Lipstick Face demon is evidently not opposed to travel, though.

Dalton’s dorm room nightmares have less to do with socks on doorknobs than they do a red door that needs to be closed for good — I doubt it will be.

Then there’s “Joy Ride,” a road trip comedy behind the writer of “Crazy Rich Asians.” The trip is actually to China where one of the four women wants to find her birth mother, something the two have planned since becoming besties in middle school.

It’s more “Hangover” than soap opera, especially when a kooky cousin named Deadeye is around. It does have touching moments, and one character is a soap star in the film. Plus, the best friend is played by Sherry Cola — how cool is that name?