At the Movies – “IT Chapter Two”

(WTNH) — This weekend, send in the clown.

Actually, send back in the clown. “IT Chapter Two” hits theaters exactly two years after the first one broke records while raking in over $700 million.

At almost three hours long, this second part is probably ‘penny wise’ and ‘pound foolish’, but Bill Skarsgard’s Pennywise is worth the time invested. Skarsgard’s clown preys on fears, which is way scarier than when Tim Curry from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” played him on TV in 1990 just to scare the late John Ritter.

This is the John Ritter installment- the 27 years later part when those kids, the Losers Club, reunite as adults to do away with the killer clown for good.

Bill Hader, best known for “Saturday Night Live,” has a breakout dramatic performance as Richie, the role first played by “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard. Plus, he’s got James McAvoy and Jessica Chastain with him, not exactly newbies to the big screen.

They return to their childhood home of Derry, Maine for good reason: Pennywise has basically summoned them. Residents are disappearing and creepy “come home” messages are showing up in their lives.

This time, Pennywise isn’t clowning around. The special effects are on point, and ruminations about childhood trauma ring profoundly true.

Not for the faint of heart, “IT Chapter Two” is rated R.