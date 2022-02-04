At the Movies: ‘Jackass Forever’; ‘Moonfall’

(WTNH) – ‘Jackass Forever’ is the fourth installment of Johnny Knoxville and company doing more outrageous, truly crazy stunts all in the name of entertainment.

The boys are older now. Knoxville even suffered brain damage from a run-in with a bull that we see in the trailer. The ‘kids don’t try this at home’ disclaimer has never counted more than with this movie.

There’s also ‘Moonfall’, a big, bloated disaster flick starring Oscar winner Halle Berry. The most expensive independently produced film of all time.

The moon is on a collision course with Earth, except maybe it’s not the moon at all. Directed by Roland Emmerich, the guy behind ‘Independence Day’, ‘The Day After Tomorrow’, and ‘Godzilla.’