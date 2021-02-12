At the Movies: “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “The Mauritanian,” & “To All the Boys: Always and Forever”

Something for everyone at the movies. Seriously!

The biggest release is “Judas and the Black Messiah.” Oscar nominee for “Get Out” Daniel Kaluya plays Fred Hampton, leader of the Black Panther party in the late 60’s. He’s got an FBI informant in his midst, with jail time hanging over his head. Martin Sheen is on the scene, as J. Edgar Hoover.

He had his eye on Hampton at the time, along with Muhammed Ali and John Lennon! He was definitely playing Beatles records backwards.

Speaking of Oscars, how bout two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster in “The Mauritanian.” This is the cold hard truth about Guantanamo Bay. It also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, and goes for courtroom tension a la “A Few Good Men.” Foster doesn’t work much, and that’s a draw here.

Finally, on Netflix, it’s “To All the Boys: Always and Forever”. Yes, the third film in the popular “All the Boys” series on Netflix, with our girl Lana looking at the end of high school, and what that’ll mean for her relationship with Noah Centineo’s Peter.