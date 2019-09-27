At the Movies: “Judy” and “Abominable”

(WTNH) — Who wants to bet that Bridget Jones never wrote this in her diary: ‘Renee Zellweger will play Judy Garland in a film.’

Zellweger portrays 1968 Garland in “Judy”, who is seeking a comeback as she battles addiction. Garland lost her life to an overdose just a year later.

Here, she’s just scored a five-week gig in London, and sometimes she’s hitting those notes and other times she’s just too drunk to even remember the words.

Zellweger’s ‘Tour de Force’ should come as a surprise to exactly no one. The Oscar winner already did the big screen song and dance thing in “Chicago.”

“Judy” is heartbreaking at times, especially when you see just how close to a comeback she’d gotten, with talks of taking the show across Europe. There’s no place like Rome.

You can park the kids at “Abominable,” a beautifully animated flick about a young girl with dreams of travel. Voiced by Chloe Bennet, of TV’s “Agents of Shield,” Yi is no Disney princess. She walks dogs and takes out to trash to make the money for said dream.

Yi befriends a yeti and names him Everest, but that all goes out the window. An explorer voiced by Eddie Izzard wants him and will do whatever it takes to capture Everest. This is the first female-directed animated feature and the first with a female lead.

Both films are rated PG.