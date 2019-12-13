At the Movies: ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’, ‘Black Christmas’, & ‘Richard Jewell’

(WTNH) —Dwayne the Rock Johnson, Blumhouse Productions, and Clint Eastwood all haven’t had a movie out in 20 minutes. Here’s what’s hitting the box-office this weekend:

“Jumanji: the Next Level” is the hit reboot of the Robin Williams flick that had sequel written all over it two years ago. Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan return. The body swapping continues as they get trapped in the game again, but this time Danny DeVito and Danny Glover are in the mix, so the laughs are twice as many. This is the funniest The Rock has ever been. Danny Devito trapped in his body is funny on paper, but that doesn’t mean it had to be on the big screen, yet it is.

“Black Christmas” is a remake of a 1974 slasher flick starring Margot Kidder. It’s about sorority sisters disappearing one by one. In the original the killer was never revealed, but this is 2019. These girls start kicking butt with no interest in taking names.

Like in the original, the school was once all-male, and there are guys on campus who don’t like the change, including Cary Elwes of “The Princess Bride.” If only Inigo Montoya were around.

Then there is Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell.” Jewell was a security guard who saved hundreds of lives when he saw something and said something, only to ultimately be accused of planting what he saw in the first place. He was eventually cleared, but director Dirty Harry wants the whole story finally told. It should be.

“Richard Jewell” is rated R, and “Jumanji” and “Black Christmas” are PG-13.