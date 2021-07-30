At the Movies: ‘Jungle Cruise’, ‘The Green Knight’, and ‘Stillwater’

by: Vinnie Penn

Three biggies this weekend: The Rock and Emily Blunt in “Jungle Cruise”, based on the Disney ride. The Rock plays a riverboat captain traveling with a scientist in search of the tree of life. It possesses healing power, eye-popping stuff. And let’s face it, they could put The Rock in “Splash Mountain: The Movie” and people will go!

Dev Patel is in “The Green Knight”, a spin on King Arthur. He’s the nephew and on a quest to battle said knight, which is a gigantic tree-like creature. Critics are calling it one of the year’s best!

And Matt Damon in “Stillwater”. A dad goes to Europe where his daughter has been arrested for a murder she didn’t commit. He finds out the legal system is way different across the pond.

