At the Movies: “Kajillionaire” and “Enola Holmes”

The trailer to the new comedy “Kajillionaire” begins with two-time Oscar nominee Richard Jenkins saying, “everybody wants to be a kajillionaire.” I’m basically one from this gig.

Then he goes on to say he’d rather be a schemer, and he’s saying all this to his daughter, played by Evan Rachel Wood, from HBO’s “Westworld.”

So, class is in session and it catches the attention of an onlooker named Melanie, played by “Jane the Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez. She wants in on dad’s scheming school, but Woods would rather drop out, wanting the life of normalcy she never got.

Wood does something really interesting with her voice in the quirky indie. I predict nominations for both her and Jenkins come award season.

For you Netflix streamers: “Enola Holmes.” Yes, Sherlock Holmes has a kid sister and she’s played by Eleven from “Stranger Things.” Millie Bobby Brown is a feisty young lady during the Victorian era, which is just the way her mother wants it.

When mom goes missing, it turns out Sherlock’s not the only sleuth in the family. Brown is excellent as Sherlock Holmes’ sibling, but wouldn’t it have been funny if Emma Watson played her?